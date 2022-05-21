Indore: Child marriage stopped

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Women and child development department and ChildLine stopped the child marriage of a 16-year-old under the ongoing campaign against child marriage.

Mahendra Pathak from the women and child development department, Deepak Santosh Solanki, Sunita Rai from ChildLine team, anganwadi supervisor Punam Thakur, along with Babulal Rathod and ASI Ramprasad Malviya from Hathod police station visited the girl's house with a joint team and investigated the birth details of the minor and later found that her age is 16-year and 4 months only.

The joint team discussed the matter with her family. The girl's mother and family informed officials that the girl's wedding was on 25 May with a boy from Nagin Nagar, Aerodrome Road. The minor's parents work as farmers and she has one brother. The girl has studied till 5th standard.

The officials explained to the minor’s family that it is illegal for a girl to get married before 18 years. The family promised the officials that the girl would be married only when she turns 18.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 01:46 AM IST