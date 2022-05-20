Indore: Vehicles engaged in illegal sale of beef confiscated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two four-wheelers engaged in illegal sale of beef and meat were confiscated on Friday.

Additional collector and additional district magistrate (ADM) Rajesh Rathore issued the orders. ADM Rathore informed that in June last year, an FIR was registered against 10 accused for illegal sale of beef and meat in Anarbagh, Dolatganj under Central Kotwani police station area of the city.

Two vehicles, a Scorpio car (MP-09 CC 3682) and a Swift Desire car (MP-04 CG 8993), used in the illegal sale of beef were confiscated.

A request was made by the Central Kotwali police station to the Court of additional collector to forfeit the confiscated vehicles. Accordingly, on the basis of various facts and documents presented in the case, the action of confiscating the vehicles was taken by ADM Rathore.

