Indore: Admissions of all two-year MBA courses of DAVV under CUET

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 18 programmes, including all two-year MBA courses, offered by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya are going to see admissions through common university entrance test (post-graduate), which was rolled out by UGC on Thursday, in session 2022-23.

DAVV is among 42 universities, mostly central universities, which will grant admission in their PG programmes on the basis of CUET scores.

Months after CUET for UG courses, the higher education regulator on Thursday announced a separate CUET for admission in PG courses as well.

The National Testing Agency has been entrusted with responsibility of conducting both the exams. It started accepting applications also for CUET (PG) from Thursday. The registrations for CUET (PG) will be accepted till June 18.

CUET will provide a single window opportunity to students to seek admission in participating universities across the country.

The CUET (PG) will be conducted in computer based test (CBT) mode, tentatively in the third week of July.

DAVV admission cell coordinator Prof Kanhaiya Ahuja said that 35 central universities, six state universities and one deemed university are participating in CUET (PG)-2022.

“DAVV is the only university from Madhya Pradesh which is participating in CUET,” he added.

DAVV, the lone Grade A+ university in the state, is participating in both CUET (UG) and CUET (PG).

Courses under CUET (PG)

MBA (Finance Administration), MBA (Marketing Management), MBA (Human Resource), MBA (e-Commerce), MBA (Disaster Management), MBA (Business Analytics), MBA (International Business), MBA (Financial Services), MBA (Business Economics), MBA (Foreign Trade), MBA (Media Management), MBA (Computer Management), MBA (Advertisement & Public Relation), MBA (Entrepreneurship), MBA (Tourism), MBA (Rural Development), MBA (Public Administration), and MA (Mass Communication and Journalism).

ALSO READ Indore: Woman thrashed by 3 cops of Kanadiya police station

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 06:18 PM IST