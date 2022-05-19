Indore: Woman thrashed by 3 cops of Kanadiya police station

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was allegedly thrashed by three policemen of the Kanadiya police station on the suspicion of theft in the area. After the video of the woman went viral, the senior officials took cognisance and ACP Khajrana was instructed to investigate the matter and give a report as soon as possible.

In the viral video, the woman stated that she worked as a domestic help in some houses in the Kanadiya area. She was detained by three policemen, including a woman police official, on May 14. She was informed by the policemen that a theft complaint had been received against her. She was later taken to the police station where she was badly thrashed by the police.

The woman stated in the viral video that she had not committed theft, but the three policemen thrashed her badly due to which she had to admit wrongly that she had, in fact, committed the theft. She also showed the marks due to thrashing by the police in the video.

ACP (Khajrana) Jayant Singh Rathore said the woman did not lodge a complaint against any officers. However, seeing the viral video, the DCP instructed him to investigate the case and to give a report soon. Rathore said the statements of the woman and her family were being taken down. Also, the CCTV footage of the police station and other evidence are being collected to know the truth. The statements of the policemen are also being taken down.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 11:28 PM IST