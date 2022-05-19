Indore: MPPTC raises transmission capacity for Pithampur industrial area

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company (MPPTC) has increased its transmission capacity for the Pithampur industrial area under the Special Economic Zone and a new 160-MVA power transformer has been set up at an expense of Rs 10.11 crore.

Managing director of the MPPTC, Sunil Tiwari, said that, after reviewing the demand for power in the Pithampur industrial area, the company had taken suo motu cognisance and a 160-MVA power transformer had been installed at the 220-KV sub-station Pithampur Sector-1.

This is an additional power transformer which has been installed to energise power supply. Due to this transformer, the transmission capacity of the sub-station Pithampur Sector-I had increased from 220 KV to 320 MWA.

Tiwari said the Pithampur industrial area was started in 2002 on a total of 1,038 hectares. At that time, there were two very high-pressure sub-stations in this industrial area in which one was of 220 KV and another of 132 KV capacity. The MPPTC is now running 400-KVamp electricity in the Pithampur area. The company is operating 132 KV from its ultra-high-pressure sub-stations in the Pithampur industrial area to 5 ultra-high-pressure consumers and 33 KV to 356 ultra-high-pressure consumers through 31 feeders.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 09:56 PM IST