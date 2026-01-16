 Indore News: Police Register 16 More Cases, 25 Caught With Chinese Manjha
HomeIndoreIndore News: Police Register 16 More Cases, 25 Caught With Chinese Manjha

Indore police intensified their crackdown on banned Chinese manjha, registering 16 fresh cases and catching 25 people for selling or using the dangerous kite string. Large quantities of nylon thread and kites were seized during raids across multiple police station areas. Police warned of strict action and urged citizens to report illegal sales.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 01:00 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): During the ongoing drive against the sale and use of banned Chinese manjha, which is dangerous for humans, animals, and birds, in the city, the city police registered 16 cases and caught 25 people for selling or using banned kite string. The police also seized a large quantity of the banned nylon thread and kites from their possession.

Teams from various police stations including MIG, Pardeshipura, MG Road, Tukoganj, Banganga, Juni Indore, Bhanwarkuan, Chhatripura, Chandan Nagar and Dwarkapuri took part in the operation against people involved in the purchase, sale, storage or use of Chinese manjha on the instructions from CP Santosh Kumar Singh. In many cases, young boys and adults were found flying kites using the dangerous thread while some were caught keeping it illegally.

 The accused were booked under the relevant sections. Police are also questioning them to find out the sellers of the banned manjha. Police said that warehouses and shops found storing illegal manjha will be sealed and strict action will continue in the coming days.

Police appealed to citizens to avoid using Chinese manjha and to use only traditional cotton thread to fly the kite. They have also requested people to inform the police if anyone is secretly selling banned manjha in their area so that strict action will be taken on time. 

Cops save pigeon from Chinese manjha

The Chinese Manjha (strings) is not only a threat to human lives but also a major danger to birds. On Thursday, a pigeon was found struggling after getting entangled in this deadly string.

The bird fell to the ground, where it was rescued thanks to the efforts of sub-inspector (SI) Satish Garg, ASI Mansingh Gurjar and constable Amrish Jat from the Juni Indore Police Station. After being freed from the manjha, the pigeon was able to fly away safely.

