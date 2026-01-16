Indore News: First Major Tunnelling Milestone Of Indore-Budni Rail Line Project Achieved

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A significant and crucial milestone of 208 km long Indore-Budni new rail line project has been achieved with the excavation of of first 100 metres of 8.6 km long Tunnel-2 being completed in just two months by Rail Vikas Nigam limited (RVNL).

The new rail line project will play a critical role in improving rail connectivity and capacity of the State.

The project is being executed by RVNL's Project Implementation Unit (PIU) Bhopal. The tunnel-2 forms a vital component of the Indore-Budni rail corridor.

The tunnel passes through the villages of Kamlapur, Thalghewaria and Hatnora in Bagli and Kannod tehsils of Dewas district of the State. The milestone is significant in the sense that it has been achieved in an approximately two-month period, despite the tunnel passing through Rock Class-V strata, one of the weakest, most fractured and geotechnically challenging rock conditions encountered in tunnelling projects.

The tunnel alignment also passes beneath two active nalas located above the tunnel crown, adding further complexity due to potential groundwater ingress and surface instability.

Official sources informed this correspondent that to overcome these challenges, RVNL deployed advanced excavation methodologies, ensured immediate installation of primary support systems and maintained continuous geotechnical monitoring to control deformation and ensure worker safety. Once completed, the tunnel will significantly enhance rail connectivity, capacity augmentation and operational efficiency on this strategically important route of the State, supporting regional economic development and future traffic growth.

Project at a glance

205 km long rail corridor will provide a direct, shorter and faster rail link between Indore and Budni. The project includes 2 major tunnels (9.88 km), 80 major bridges, 99 minor bridges, 138 RUB, 5 ROB, 2 long viaducts and 18 new stations, showcasing complex engineering execution.

Once completed, the new line will bypass the highly congested Bhopal-Itarsi section and the Budni-Berkheda ghat stretch, resulting in substantial reduction in distance and travel time, particularly for routes connecting Indore with eastern and central Madhya Pradesh, including Jabalpur, Nagpur and beyond.

The rail line originates at Budni and terminates near Indore (Mangliyagaon). The project involves the construction of 2 tunnels, bridges and viaducts. The first tunnel-1: is 1.24 km long and Tunnel-2 is 8.64 km.

Saleem Ahmad,CMD, RVNL said, “Achieving the first 100 metres of Tunnel-2 excavation in such complex geological conditions is a commendable accomplishment by the RVNL team. RVNL will continue to adopt the best technologies and practices to ensure timely completion of the Indore-Budni New Line Project while maintaining the highest quality standards.”