Indore: Chief engineer of a company duped of Rs 9 lakh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A conman managed to steal Rs 9 lakh from the bank account of the chief engineer of a company. Fortunately, the state cyber cell started an investigation in the case and returned the entire amount to the complainant’s bank account.

According to SP (cyber) Jitendra Singh, Pallav Das, chief engineer of a company in Pithampur lodged a complaint on December 28 that money was stolen from his bank account without his information. The cyber cell registered a case and started an investigation.

The cell officials took the transaction details and contacted the bank through email and phone. The information about the transaction was taken from the nodal officer. During the investigation it was found that the conman transferred the money in five different banks’ credit cards to mislead the cyber cell.

The police cyber cell with the help of bank officials and the nodal officer managed to return Rs 9 lakh to the bank account of the complainant. The complainant thanked the officials for their excellent investigation to return money to his bank account. Further investigation is on into the case.

