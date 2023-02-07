Indore: 600 litres of spurious liquor seized; 2 held | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police busted a gang allegedly involved in making spurious liquor and arrested two of its members in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Tuesday, an official said.

The police seized around 600 litres of spurious liquor from the accused, the official said.

The accused, identified as Amit Jain and Anand Jatiya, were nabbed from a house under Gandhinagar police station area after a raid, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Guruprasad Parashar said.

He said both the accused were making spurious liquor from spirit.

This illegally made liquor was being filled in bottles of popular brands and sold in Indore city and surrounding areas by putting fake labels on them, the official said.

The police seized around 600 litres of spurious liquor, a large number of empty bottles, their caps and other equipment from the possession of the accused, he said.

