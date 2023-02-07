Madhya Pradesh: Tanker transporting chemical meets accident on NH-3, driver charred to death in Manpur

Manpur/ Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A tanker driver was charred to death after the tanker he driving rammed into the truck moving ahead, Manpur police said.

The incident occurred on National Highway No. 3 (Agra-Bombay Highway) in Manpur's jurisdiction at 4 am on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Sominath, 45, a resident of Aurangabad.

According to Manpur police, the accident occurred on the motorway near the culvert in front of Vaishno Dham Dhaba.

The tanker collided with a truck, causing it to catch fire. The entire tanker cabin quickly turned into a fireball, killing the driver on the spot. The Ethidium chemical was loaded into the tanker.

Notably, Bheru Ghat and Choral Ghat of Mhow Tehsil are the most accident-prone areas. There are 17 Black Spots that have been notified at different locations in both the Ghat sections.

Several road accidents have been reported in these areas in the past, and to address this issue, SDM Akshat Jain has prepared the Road Disaster Mitigation Project.

Three-beam crash barriers, rumble strips, disaster markers, and other improvements will be installed at all black spots as part of these projects.

