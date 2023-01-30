Madhya Pradesh: JNV Manpur opens admission for class 6th in Mhow

Representative Image |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The admission procedure of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Manpur near Mhow began for class 6th . Notably, JNV is a residential school under the Ministry of Education, Government of India. An entrance examination for the students has been scheduled on April 29. The last date for filling the online application form for appearing in the examination is January 31. Interested parents can register at www.navodaya.gov.in. School principal OP Sharma said that students studying in class 5th in session 2022-23 in any government, semi-government or government-recognized school in the Indore district can apply for this entrance exam. The student should carry a domicile of the area. In the 2-hour exam, 80 questions will be asked in the exam, which will include 40 about mental ability, 20 on Mathematics and 20 on language ability.

