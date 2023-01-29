Madhya Pradesh: NCC cadets, Mhow bring laurels to state

Representative Image |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Mhow 2 MP R&V Squadron NCC Cavalry under officer Vansh Kaushal has brought laurels to Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh NCC Directorate by winning silver medals in NCC Indian Equestrian Competition which was held during Republic Day Camp in Delhi. The NCC camp was organised in Delhi for one month. In which about 125 NCC cadets from Madhya Pradesh were selected. These cadets took part in various competitions during the Republic Day Camp in Delhi. Two cavalry soldiers were selected from Mhow. In which under officer Vansh Kaushal has won silver medal in Equestrian Hacks competition. The second NCC Equestrian cadet under officer Chetan Pardesi performed in various events during the Republic Day Parade. They took part in competitions, in which participation in Prime Minister's rally was also included. Colonel PK Soni, the commanding officer of the unit, said that the NCC cadets have worked very hard to win medals at the national level. By winning medals, they have made Mhow and MP proud.

