Madhya Pradesh: Republic Day celebrated at KV Mhow

FP Photo |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Republic Day was celebrated with great pomp and show at Kendriya Vidyalaya here. The chief guest Sanjay Nelson, education officer for Mhow block and guest of honour R C Shrivastava former assistant commissioner KVS were present at the flag hoisting ceremony along with the principal. This was followed by the National Anthem and flag song. A number of colourful programmes were presented by the students. It included a parade, mass PT, a Pyramid show, poem recitation, speech, patriotic dance etc. A number of prizes for excellence in academics and sports at the national level were given away to the students. Principal Puja Shrivastava praised the Indian Republic for its achievements in all aspects. The chief guest lauded the students for their talents and motivated them to do well in all future endeavours.

