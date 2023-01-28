Madhya Pradesh: Mhow immersed in R-Day fever

FP Photo |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The 74th Republic Day celebrations were celebrated with pomp in the city. Flag hoisting programmes were organised at many places. The main programme was organised by the Cantonment Board at Shankar Laxman Ground. Flag hoisting was done by Brig L K Bhardwaj (VSM), Chairman, Cantonment Board and Station Commander at 9 am, followed by an impressive parade in which 800 students from 14 schools took part and saluted Brig L K Bhardwaj. Cantonment Board CEO Dr Rajendra C Jagtap was also present on this occasion. The students presented a cultural programme in which 65 students dressed up as freedom fighters and heroic revolutionaries.

A Cantonment Board tableau about sanitation awareness was also displayed. The performance by the Army 4 Mahar Regiment Bike Pipe Band attracted everyone. Speaking on the occasion, Bhardwaj gave details of work done towards making the town a clean and healthy town and added that more work needs to be done for the cleanliness of the town, as well as to increase the sports activities. He said that the Cantonment Board is working on a sports complex. Along with this, efforts are being made to prepare a field for hockey. The programme was conducted by Cantonment Board Office Superintendent Satish Agarwal and the vote of thanks was proposed by CEO Dr Rajendra C Jagtap.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Cantonment board to organise parade on Republic Day in Mhow

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)