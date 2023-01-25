e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Cantonment board to organise parade on Republic Day in Mhow

Updated: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 11:28 PM IST
article-image
File Image
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Many programmes have been scheduled by the Cantonment Board Council on the 73rd Republic Day celebrations. Cantonment Board Office superintendent Satish Agarwal said that the main function of the Republic Day will be held at Padma Shri Shankar Laxman Hockey Stadium.

Station commander and Cantonment Board president Brigadier LK Bhardwaj will hoist the tricolour and school students will take out a parade and salute the tricolour. This time three cultural programmes will be organised by the Cantonment Board.

Apart from this, other colourful cultural programmes have also been organised. Bands will be performed by army personnel and an exhibition of army killers will also be put up in the stadium. On this occasion, Cantonment Executive Officer Dr Rajendra C Jagtap along with military officers, distinguished citizens and teachers will be present.

Flag-hoisting programmes have been organised at private and government schools at many places in the city. Programmes of flag hoisting have been organised at many places in the nearby Pithampur Industrial Area. Flag hoisting in Pithampur Municipality will be done by municipality president Kavita Vaishnav. Municipality CMO Dr Madhu Saxena will also be present on this occasion.

