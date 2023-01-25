e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Three attack man with stick, rob him of cash and cell phone in Bairagarh

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 04:52 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three unidentified bike-borne accused robbed a man of his cell phone and cash money in Bairagarh locality of the city, after attacking him with a stick on Tuesday late night, the police said on Wednesday.

Bairagarh police station house officer (SHO), Dinesh Pratap Singh said that the complainant, Daulat Parwani (52), is a resident of Bairagarh. Parwani approached the police on Tuesday late at night, stating that he was heading towards his home on foot. When he was passing from the front of Golden village restaurant of the locality at around 9 pm, three unidentified bike-borne men approached him and stopped him.

The trio threatened him and demanded money from him. When he protested, one of the accused, riding pillion on the two-wheeler, attacked him with a stick, while two other of his accomplices snatched Rs 2 thousand in cash and his cell phone from him, to flee the spot swiftly.

Parwani approached the Bairagarh police after this and lodged a complaint against the accused trio. The police have begun scanning the CCTV footage of the area to trace and nab the accused.

