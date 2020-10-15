Indore: Chhapan Dukan development works going on at slow pace

Indore: The development work at the famous street food destination of the city, Chhapan Dukan, which is part of Smart City Project, is going on at snail’s pace.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal along with additional commissioner Sandeep Soni inspected the development works on Thursday and directed contractor to expedite the construction of toilets along with the remaining works. She also directed the officials concerned to put up the indicators and signboards.

After this, Pal took stock of outfall tapping works going on to prevent sewage falling into the Kanh and Saraswati rivers in areas including Badi Gwalatoli, Vinoba Nagar, Gawli Mohalla, Bakhtavaram Nagar, Palasia etc.

Outfall tapping works are being constantly monitored by Pal for the upcoming Water Plus Survey, which is part of Swachh Suverkshan-2021.

Pal also talked to the residents and asked them not to allow their domestic sewerage lines to fall into the drains and rivers. She asked them to connect the domestic sewerage lines with the main sewerage lines of the corporation.

During the inspection, Pal also sought to know the number of outfall tapping works, zone-wise.

Outfall tapping at war-footing

Outfall tapping work at Bhagirathpura is going on at war-footing. The commissioner inspected the work in Bhagirathpura in the evening.

During the inspection, Pal asked officials concerned about the number of major outfits and domestic sewerage lines discharging sewage water into rivers and drains and the status of tapping work.

Zonal in charge Umesh Patidar said that there are 73 major outfalls and 414 domestic outfalls in the locality. He stated that tapping of 41 major outfalls has been completed. He also informed Pal that 56 domestic sewerage lines have been connected to the main sewerage line.

“The remaining work will be completed in 7 days,” he added.