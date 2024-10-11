Indore: Cheque Of ₹50 Lakh Given To Deceased ASI's Family | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A cheque of Rs 50 lakh was given to the family members of ASI Govind Singh Chauhan, posted in 15th Battalion of the Special Armed Force who was killed after being hit by a truck in Barwani district, on Thursday. He was deployed on duty for law and order in Thikri when he was hit by the truck on August 12.

While checking the vehicles carrying cattle illegally and suspicious vehicles, he was hit by a truck around 1 am and he died during treatment. As per the contract between Police Headquarters Bhopal and State Bank of India under the Police Salary Package, a provision has been made to provide Rs 50 lakhs to his family.

In the presence of Commandant of 15th battalion of SAF Suraj Kumar Verma, SBI’s regional manager (Indore Division) Govind Prasad Sinha and his staff, provided a cheque of Rs 50 lakh to ASI Chauhan’s wife Shashi Chauhan and paid tribute to the deceased by presenting a shawl to his family as condolence.

Sinha informed that at present this amount for personal accident has been increased from Rs 50 lakhs to Rs 1 crore as per the decision taken recently. The policemen of the 15th Battalion present on this occasion also expressed condolences to Chauhan's family.