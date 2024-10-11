 Indore: Cheque Of ₹50 Lakh Given To Deceased ASI's Family
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Cheque Of ₹50 Lakh Given To Deceased ASI's Family

Indore: Cheque Of ₹50 Lakh Given To Deceased ASI's Family

Police officer was  killed on duty after being hit by a truck.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 08:03 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Cheque Of ₹50 Lakh Given To Deceased ASI's Family | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A cheque of Rs 50 lakh was given to the family members of ASI Govind Singh Chauhan, posted in 15th Battalion of the Special Armed Force who was killed after being hit by a truck in Barwani district, on Thursday. He was deployed on duty for law and order in Thikri when he was hit by the truck on August 12.

While checking the vehicles carrying cattle illegally and suspicious vehicles, he was hit by a truck around 1 am and he died during treatment.  As per the contract between Police Headquarters Bhopal and State Bank of India under the Police Salary Package, a provision has been made to provide Rs 50 lakhs to his family. 

Read Also
Indore: ASI Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances
article-image

In the presence of Commandant of 15th battalion of SAF Suraj Kumar Verma, SBI’s regional manager (Indore Division) Govind Prasad Sinha and his staff, provided a cheque of Rs 50 lakh to ASI Chauhan’s wife Shashi Chauhan and paid tribute to the deceased by presenting a shawl to his family as condolence.

Sinha informed that at present this amount for personal accident has been increased from Rs 50 lakhs to Rs 1 crore as per the decision taken recently. The policemen of the 15th Battalion present on this occasion also expressed condolences to Chauhan's family.

FPJ Shorts
Novak Djokovic Shares Emotional Post, Vows To Honour Rafael Nadal In Person As He Approaches Retirement
Novak Djokovic Shares Emotional Post, Vows To Honour Rafael Nadal In Person As He Approaches Retirement
Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Land Allocation In Malad's Aksa & Malvani Villages For Dharavi Redevelopment Housing Project
Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Land Allocation In Malad's Aksa & Malvani Villages For Dharavi Redevelopment Housing Project
Ratan Tata Passes Away: Maharashtra Cabinet Honors His Legacy By Naming Udyog Bhavan, Udyog Ratna Award After Him
Ratan Tata Passes Away: Maharashtra Cabinet Honors His Legacy By Naming Udyog Bhavan, Udyog Ratna Award After Him
Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Sentences 29-Yr-Old Man To 10 Yrs In Jail For Raping Minor In 2018
Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Sentences 29-Yr-Old Man To 10 Yrs In Jail For Raping Minor In 2018

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navratri 2024: Maha Saptami Celebrated With Dhunuchi Pooja At Bengali Club

Navratri 2024: Maha Saptami Celebrated With Dhunuchi Pooja At Bengali Club

₹1814 Cr Drug Haul Aftermath: 10 Pharma Units Checked In Indore's Rau And Rangwasa Area

₹1814 Cr Drug Haul Aftermath: 10 Pharma Units Checked In Indore's Rau And Rangwasa Area

Eurasian Group: Indore To Host 41st Meeting Of Plenary & Working Group From November 25 To 29

Eurasian Group: Indore To Host 41st Meeting Of Plenary & Working Group From November 25 To 29

Indore: Excise Officials Seize 16 Boxes Of Liquor Being Carried In Car Illegally  

Indore: Excise Officials Seize 16 Boxes Of Liquor Being Carried In Car Illegally  

Indore: Cheque Of ₹50 Lakh Given To Deceased ASI's Family

Indore: Cheque Of ₹50 Lakh Given To Deceased ASI's Family