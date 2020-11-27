Indore-Chennai flight to restart from December 5

Indore: The Indore-Chennai flight by Indigo airlines will resume from December 5, spreading cheer among air travellers.

TK Jose, Chairman of MP-CG Chapter of Travel Agents’ Federation of India (TAFI) informed that the airlines has uploaded the schedule of the flight and started ticket bookings of the flight.

As per the schedule, the flight 6E-6194 will depart from Chennai at 12:00 and arrive to the city at 14:10 hours. The return flight 6E-6195 will depart from the city at 14:40 hours and arrived Chennai at 16:50 hours.

The starting fare of Chennai-Indore flight is Rs 4070 and the fare of flight Indore-Chennai is starting from Rs 4345. The airline is putting in service 180 seater Airbus-320 aircraft.