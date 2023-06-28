Indore: Chances Of Light to Moderate Rainfall In Next Two Days

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even though the city recorded a fall in temperature by five degrees from normal, the weather was unpleasant due to rising humidity. Looking at the cover of dark clouds, people expected rain in the evening, but that did not happen.

The cloud cover increased the humidity. The weather was muggy throughout the day as people kept waiting for the rain. Officials said that the temperature will decrease and the weather will cool down within the next 48 hours as light to moderate rainfall is expected on Wednesday and for the next two days.

The humidity stood at 90 per cent which made the afternoon uncomfortable for the people. Three days after the onset of monsoon the citizens are still waiting for the first bout of rainfall.

Read Also MP: Viral Video Shows One PM Awas House Allotted To Two Beneficiaries In Dindori

The Meteorological Department has predicted that...

City on Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 28.7 degrees Celsius which was five degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature at 22.8 degrees Celsius which was one degree below normal. Winds blew from the west-northwest direction for most of the day.

Morning and evening humidity was 90 per cent and 74 per cent, respectively. For most of the day, winds were blowing at the speed of 19 km per hour, which left the citizens with the feeling of rain in nearby districts but not in the city.

The Meteorological Department has predicted that the weather will remain cool on Wednesday and said that it is likely that light to moderate showers will cover most parts of the city in the evening. Both the temperature and humidity are expected to come down after the rainfall.