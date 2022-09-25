Indore: Chances of heavy rainfall are bleak, monsoon’s final adieu after Sept 30

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city has been witnessing variations in weather conditions for the past couple of days and the Regional Meteorological Department officials believe that the conditions will remain the same for the next three days. The officials have forecast that the chances of heavy rainfall are bleak as no new system is being generated.

Monsoon withdrawal from Rajasthan and the northwestern parts of the country is also taking place gradually and it will bid a final adieu from Indore between September 30 and October 3. The city has been witnessing hot and humid conditions during the day, cool breeze and drizzles in the evening and mist in the morning.

‘Transition between monsoon & winter’

‘The transition period between the monsoon and winter has started as the withdrawal of the monsoon will take place by next week. Withdrawal of the monsoon has started and the activity will continue for a couple of weeks. Indore will witness foggy mornings and frequent turns in the weather conditions for the next couple of days’

— Regional Meteorological Department officials

Temperature, rainfall stats

The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 30 degrees Celsius, which was 2 degrees Celsius below normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 20 degrees Celsius, which was 1 degree Celsius below normal.

The season’s total rainfall has reached 1,219.3 mm (48 inches).