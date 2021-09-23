e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 01:00 PM IST

Indore: CET results likely to be announced by tomorrow

This year, the NTA had conducted CET on behalf of DAVV. Admission to DAVV courses will start in first week of October.
Staff Reporter
DAVV |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Results of the Common Entrance Test (CET), a gateway to 41 courses of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, are likely to be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) within two days.

“NTA has told us that they may declare results by Friday,” said CET-2021 coordinator Kanhaiya Ahuja.

This year, the NTA had conducted CET on behalf of DAVV. Generally, CET results are announced within 10 days of the examination, but, this year, the results were delayed “due to preoccupation of the NTA”.

The delay has resulted in DAVV losing many brilliant students to colleges. Two rounds of admission have already been held and the third round will be over by September 30.

DAVV admission will start from first week of October.

As the results will be declared, DAVV will open a registration window for CET counselling. The registrations will be accepted through MPOnline.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 01:00 PM IST
