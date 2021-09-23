Indore: Large number dengue patients admitted to private hospitals, but only 2 in health department records

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With 21 more samples testing positive for dengue on Wednesday, the total number of cases has reached 328, so far. Moreover, the number of patients is continuously increasing in private hospitals for treatment of the disease, while only two patients are admitted to hospitals according to the records of the health department.

Doctors in major private hospitals of the city claimed that 5-6 patients for the treatment of dengue were getting admitted to the hospitals every day. “Over 40 patients are being admitted to our hospital for the treatment of dengue and having dengue symptoms. The condition of all the patients is stable,” COO of Shri Aurobindo Hospital Rajeev Singh said.

Similarly, doctors of Bombay Hospital, CHL Hospital and Choithram Hospital also said that over 20 patients were admitted to these hospitals with dengue symptoms and getting treatment for the disease.

Total 1,316 samples tested, 328 positive

According to health department officials, as many as 1,316 samples were sent for testing to the Microbiology Department of MGM Medical College, out of whom 328 patients were found positive. ‘Out of 21 patients, 12 are males and 9 are females,” said an official of district malaria department.

‘Differences in testing method’

‘We received reports of 21 more patients who were found positive with which the total number has now reached 328. A total of 22 patients are still getting treatment for the disease and only two are being admitted to hospitals. The number of patients admitted to private hospitals may be different as they consider only those patients to be afflicted by dengue who are found positive in rapid tests, but the health department considers only those found positive in the McElisa Test’

— Dr Daulat Patel, district malaria officer

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 12:44 PM IST