Indore: CERE concludes at elite city B-school, Prof Sarin gets IIM Indore’s lifetime achievement award

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The IIM Indore Lifetime Achievement Award was conferred on professor Sharad Sarin during the final day of the Conference on Excellence in Research and Education (CERE), 2020, which ended on Sunday.

Sarin has 42 years of teaching experience in Marketing, Strategic Management, Competition and Globalisation in India and abroad. He is a retired member of the faculty of XLRI, Jamshedpur. Currently, he is a visiting member of the faculty at XLRI, IIMA, and many other institutes.

He has published many articles in national and international magazines. Professor Sarin has also authored two books—Business Management: Concepts & Cases and Strategic Brand Management for B2B Markets.

Besides, a paper by Ankur Soni (from IIM Calcutta) was adjudged the best paper on the concluding day of the conference. He got a cash prize of Rs 20,000 for his paper, titled “E-learning via video-conferencing platforms: Role of online fatigue on the continuation intention—a moderated mediation approach”.

The second prize of Rs 15,000 went to Snehlata Shirude and Manish Joshi from KBC North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon, for their paper, titled “A successful recipe for localisation: A case of GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Program).”

The third prize of Rs 10,000 was won by Prateek Jain from IIM Bangalore for his two papers, titled “Overreaction in daily top gainers and losers: Evidence from India” and “Regulatory actions against corporate malpractices in India: Analysing the stock market impact.”

The three-day conference focused on the theme, “Digital Decade – E-Learning, E-Working, and E-Business.” Over 100 research scholars presented papers on various tracks during the three days.

The highlight of the conference’s third day was a special media panel, which witnessed four senior media personnel from various media houses. The panel was moderated by IIM Indore director professor Himanshu Rai.

The conference also witnessed various workshops on various topics that benefited participants from across the nation. Professor Saman Muthukumarana, director at Data Science Nexus and associate professor at the University of Manitoba, shared insights on the “Essentials of Data Analysis and Research Design”. He shared information about graphical/quant tools for data analysis, R computing, and so forth.

The second workshop conducted by professor Tathagatha Bandyopadhyay, professor, DAIICT, Gandhinagar, and retired member of the faculty, IIMA, focused on “Small Data, Big Data and Statistics”. Harshvardhan Chauhan, VP, chief marketing and omnichannel officer, Spencer’s Retail, spoke about “Omnichannel Retailing and Digital Transformation”. Amardeep Randhawa, head – Monetization and Partnerships, Adani Digital, assisted by Kavindra Mishra, spoke on “Challenges and Opportunities During Digital Transition to a Firm (e-Business)”.

The last day witnessed two insightful sessions. The first session by professor Tanvi Mankodi, core member of the faculty, SPJIMR, Mumbai, gave deep insights into “Researching the Dark Side of Leadership”. The second session by IIM Indore member of the faculty professor Jatin Pandey focused on “Conditional Process Analysis”.