Indore: Central India’s largest entrepreneur summit concludes on a crescendo

Representational Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Central India’s largest entrepreneur summit, Summit 2022, conducted jointly by IIM Indore and IIT Indore, concluded on a high note on Sunday.

The third day of the summit began with a session by Alok Bansal, co-founder and executive vice-chairman of PolicyBazar. He shared his journey at PolicyBazar and threw light upon the innovative thought process he had adapted during various challenges.

The third day witnessed the most-awaited event of the summit, Get Funded!, where start-ups from across the nation compete for financing from reputable venture capitalists and seasoned investors as they pitch their ground-breaking ideas.

Touted as the ‘Battle of Pitches’, the event follows a Shark Tank-esque format, wherein startups pitch their products or services to the panel of judges, investors and a live audience, after which there is an interactive cross-questioning round where they prove their mettle. With over 10+ startups participating and investors from reputed firms, such as Sapphire Ink Ventures, Unitus Capital, Equanimity and Waterbridge Ventures, present, the event was split into two high-energy rounds.

The event included some illuminating pitches on a diverse range of products and services by Incus Inc.—an AI-backed ed-tech solution for medical aspirants; Btech Smart solutions—an innovative IoT product for industrial machines; Kalakart—a shared marketplace for artists and art enthusiasts and many more!

This high-stakes event was followed by a more informal one, ‘Chai pe Charcha’, a relaxed networking round for VCs, participants and audience members to interact and recharge.

After this small break, a panel discussion was held with Nikita Deshpande, co-founder and product and design chief, Ilana; Dinesh Arjun, co-founder & CEO, Raaptee Energy; AbhishekKankani, CEO & co-founder, Dyte; and Surashri Rahane, founder & CEO, Yearbook Canvas. They shared their views on the topic, ‘Ideas to Startup’.

Earlier, on Saturday, a speaker series had been organised which saw Juhi Sharma, founder of Unbottle Emotions and social venture, LightUp; Samar Singla, co-founder of Jugnoo, Jungleworks and prolific angel investor, vice-president and global distribution head of Schneider Electric; Meenu Singhal and Rohit Pareek, chief financial officer and head of corp development at GOQii share their life lessons with young budding entrepreneurs and managers.

The i5 Summit, 2022, brought together up-and-coming startups, bright entrepreneurs, business titans and seasoned venture capitalists and investors during the three-day event. A tribute to the enthusiasm that attendees, organisers and visitors brought to the event was overwhelming success. The theme of the summit, ‘Blueprint of a Modern Entrepreneur: The Way Forward’, echoed at the various workshops and speaker sessions hosted.