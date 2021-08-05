Indore: CBSE schools keep away from reopening

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) were to reopen from Thursday. The school authorities, however, planned to put the government’s decision to reopen their institutions, keeping in mind the possible third wave of the corona pandemic.

The school authorities are waiting for the parents’ consent for it.

“We are not sure of reopening the schools for offline classes as yet, because it requires parents’ consent and full protection of children from the coronavirus,” UK Jha, chairperson of Indore Sahodaya Complex of CBSE schools, said.

He further said that the CBSE schools were planning to reopen, but, keeping on mind the possibility of a third wave of the pandemic, they cannot give any date for restarting their institutions.

The private schools and the government ones affiliated to Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) have been holding classes on the school premises.

In most of the schools, however, the attendance was very thin till Thursday.

The state government decided to restart offline teaching for the students of Class 11 and Class 12.

All schools were closed from March due to the second wave of the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

The state government issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for reopening schools for students of Class 11 and class 12 with 50% of attendance from July 26, after the Covid-19 cases were all-time low in the state.

According to the SOP, offline classes for the students of class 9 and class 10 were scheduled for once a week from August 5.

Nevertheless, offline classes for standard 9 and standard 10 students were not held on the first day.

Offline teaching will be conducted twice a week for the students of class 11 and those of class 12.

The virtual classes will continue simultaneously, an official said.