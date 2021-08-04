Indore: SIT probe into IAS Santosh Verma case: HC’s Jabalpur Bench to decide on petition

Indore: The Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court, on Wednesday, ordered shifting to the principal Bench the petition seeking a SIT probe in the case of Santosh Verma who had become an IAS on a fake court order. A division Bench, comprising justice Sujoy Paul and justice Anil Verma, issued such an order after the registry office submitted its report on the matter.

On July 28, the Indore Bench observed, “In view of the relief prayed for by the petitioner, the registry of this court is directed to examine in the light of the MP High Court Rules whether this matter needs to be listed before the principal seat, because the relief is also claimed against the judges and officers of the court.”

After the registry office submitted its report, the Indore Bench ordered shifting of the petition to the principal Bench at Jabalpur. On the complaint of special judge Vijendra Singh Rawat, MG Road police had registered a case against Santosh Verma for preparing a fake order of the court and presenting it to the general administration department. Verma, who received the IAS award through the fake order, has been taken into custody by the police. He is currently in judicial custody till August 13.

In the case, the police had quizzed the then district prosecution officer, Mohd Akram Sheikh, too. Besides, statements of several judicial staff were also taken. Investigation into the matter is still on.

Alok Kumawat, through his advocate, Gagan Bajad, filed a public interest litigation before the Indore Bench seeking a SIT probe into the case as the names of administrative officers, judicial officers and judicial employees had come up in the matter. The next hearing in the matter has been set for August 10.