Indore: CBSE releases term-1 results, students express mixed reaction

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Central Board of Secondary School (CBSE) on Saturday released the term-1 result of class-10 and class-12.

The students studying in CBSE affiliated schools expressed mixed reactions to the result.

Many of them rushed to their teachers for discussion on scoring less than the expected scores.

According to reports, most of the students have even failed to score the marks they did before Covid-19 outbreak. The students’ abilities of writing and attempting examinations in timed situations has also seen a steep fall, the result suggested.

The CBSE only provides marks of theory examination as the marks of internal examination are available with the schools. For Term 1, no percentage and toppers were declared.

Chairman of Sahodaya Complex of CBSE Schools, UK Jha said it was a much-needed push for those students who didn’t understand that Term 2 were going to be tough.

A student Arya Khemani said, “Term 1 was comparatively easier as we had multiple choice questions. Still, I couldn’t score as I did in previous exams.”

“I have to score well in Term 2 and achieve my goal percentage,” Arya said.

Another student Bali Jain said, “It’s not a bad result, but I have an opportunity to boost the percentage with Term 2.”

“Board examinations are really important as this is the final score that will help in deciding our future, so I really need to work harder if I want to push up my percentage,” Gunjan Herode, a student, said. She was satisfied with the result but wants to aim for a better score.

CBSE released the date-sheet for Term 2 of Class 12. The examinations are set to begin from April 26, 2022 with Entrepreneurship.

The examination will conclude on June 15, 2022 with the last examination of Psychology.

This is the first time that CBSE board examination will be conducted from April end to June mid. Usually CBSE board examinations begin from February-March and conclude in April. This would delay the results further as well.

“We are looking forward to CBSE’s statements and possible arrangements to ensure that students do not suffer as the academic session is extended this year,” Jha said.

The reason why examinations were postponed this year is the lack of offline classes and preparations. CBSE schools in Indore had led the schools across the nation and sent a proposal for postponing the examinations.

The reason being that students were not prepared to attempt the Term 2 examination and their performance in Term 1 had clarified that. Students needed to prepare in a normal school setting under teacher’s guidance for board examination.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 12:12 PM IST