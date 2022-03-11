Indore: Scindia prevails as BJP forms Indore executive body

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who crossed over from Congress to BJP in 2019, got a lion’s share in the saffron party executive body for Indore city.

Yogesh Gender, Pawan Jaiswal, Deepak Rajput of Scindia camp have been made vice-presidents whereas Rajusingh Chauhan and Pappu Sharma of the same camp have been made secretaries.

Along with this, Nikki Karaisia, Jyoti Pandit and Ajit Rai, Anita Vyas, Atul Banwadikar, Mandeep Bajwa, Madhuri Jaiswal have also been given the place in the executive body. After a long wait of about two-and-a-half years, the BJP on Friday finally declared the city executive body.

Many former councillors of BJP have also been given a place in the executive body. For the first time, 6 women leaders have also been made office bearers.

Sandeep Dubey, Sudhir Kelhe and Savita Akhand have been appointed to the important posts of city general secretary.

Gulab Thakur has been made treasurer. Rishi Khanuja has been made the office secretary. At the same time, Eklavya, son of MLA Malini Gaud has been made the vice-president.

There was pressure on city president Gairav Ranadive to announce the executive body for a long. But there was also pressure to include leaders of different factions.

Ashok Chauhan Chandu, a close aide of national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, has been made the vice-president. Mukesh Mangal, who was earlier in the city team, has also been made the vice-president. On the other hand, Narayan Patel and Padma Bhaje, Eklavya Singh Gaud, Pranav Mandal, Prakash Rathore, Gayatri Gogde have also been made vice-presidents.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 11:02 PM IST