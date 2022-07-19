Indore: CBSE board results soon; prepare more secure DigiLocker accounts

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in Indore are now preparing students for the board results, which are expected by end-July. This year, the CBSE has decided to add another layer of security for the board results.

The results of the Board Examinations, 2022, will be declared shortly. “In order to further strengthen security and privacy of students’ data, it’s been decided to introduce a 6-digit security PIN-based activation for students’ DigiLocker accounts,” Dr Antriksh Johri, director (IT and Projects), CBSE, said. He added that, after activation of the DigiLocker accounts, students can access their Digital Academic Documents under the ‘Issued Documents’ section. Student-wise security PIN files were given to schools in their DigiLocker accounts from where the schools can download and disseminate the security PIN to individual students.

The CBSE, in technical collaboration with the NeGD, has opened DigiLocker accounts of Class X and XII students in advance and will provide Digital Academic Documents through its Digital Academic Repository, ‘Parinam Manjusha’, immediately after declaration of the results.

Considering this, schools in Indore have called board examinees to the school campus and are conducting regular counselling sessions. Some students attempting the JEE Main second session are unable to come to school. Hence, schools are providing a flexible schedule for them. Heading this coordination, a member of the Indore Sahodaya Complex of CBSE schools, Manoj Bajpai, along with other school principals, explained the steps to students.

Principals counselling & preparing students

School principals and teachers are preparing students for the CBSE board results. Quoting how they are leading and managing students, some principals in the city shared their insights:

Manoj Bajpai | FPJ

‘This is usually the time when students are extremely stressed. We’re trying to make everything convenient for them. Hence, we’re proactively guiding them in how to handle everything, especially the DigiLocker account. There are no secrets to success. It’s the result of preparation, hard work and learning from failure’

— Manoj Bajpai, school principal

Kanchan Tare | FPJ

‘Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today. If we don’t practise this, it’ll be hard to lead by example. So, we’re informing students to be well-prepared. We want students to be able to handle the results in a calm and composed way’

— Kanchan Tare, chairperson, Indore Sahodaya Complex of CBSE Schools

Reena Khurana | FPJ

‘Students have faced many challenges this year. So, we’re just reminding them to face difficulties with courage. I always quote: Keep your dreams alive. Understand that to achieve anything requires faith and belief in yourself, vision, hard work, determination and dedication’

— Reena Khurana, school principal