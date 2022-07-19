Indore: With over two inches rainfall in 24 hrs, Yeshwant Sagar lake full, one gate of dam opened for an hour

Our Staff Reporter

Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)



Rain continued to lash the city for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. The intermittent rains started from Sunday night continued till Tuesday noon.

With this, Indore's one of the major sources of tap water supply Yeshwant Sagar Lake filled to its capacity and Indore Municipal Corporation had to open one gate of its dam to maintain the level of the overflowing lake.

The dam's gate was opened for one hour at 7.30am on Tuesday morning.

Around 67 mm (2.63 inches) rainfall was recorded throughout since Sunday night including 53.8 mm (2.11 inches) in last 24 hours. With this, the total rainfall of the season to 435.4 mm (17.4 inches) so far.

The Regional Meteorological department said that weather conditions will remain the same for the next couple of days.

Citizens woke up to dark clouds and a misty morning and could not see the sunshine for last two day s.

“Monsoon is active across the state and the conditions will remain the same for next couple of days,” met officials said.

The showers brought smiles on the faces of residents but water logging and traffic jams at various places posed problems for the commuters. However, with the weather turning pleasant on Monday evening people went on long drives. A large number of people could be seen thronging at corn stalls across the city to celebrate the weekend.

The maximum temperature on Monday was 25.3 degrees Celsius (five degrees below normal) while the minimum temperature 21.6 degrees Celsius (One degree above normal).

Other lakes too filling fast

With continuous rainfall in city, not only Yeshwant Sagar but other lakes like Sirpur, Bada Bilawali and others are also filling fast as the water level is increasing in these lakes swiftly.