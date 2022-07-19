Indore: Rain relief on first Shravan Somwar, it has reached July’s quota already

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After taking a break for two days, intermittent rain lashed the city on Monday. The intermittent showers also brought relief for Indoreans from the rising humidity and temperature which shot up above 30 degrees Celsius on Sunday. People believe that it was the upshot of their efforts to appease the Rain God. The showers on the auspicious first Shravan Somwar also delighted people as they enjoyed the rainfall while thronging Shiva temples on the auspicious day.

According to Regional Meteorological Department officials, as much as 45.8 mm (1.8 inches) of rainfall was recorded in 18 hours on Monday as the rain started on Sunday night and continued intermittently till Monday evening.

With the current spell, the total rainfall in Indore has been recorded at 414.2 mm (16.03 inches), so far. The rainfall has reached the average rainfall mark for the month of July, that is, 298 mm. The city was lagging behind the average rainfall by 30 mm in June as only 115 mm rainfall was recorded in the month.

The rain also proved to be a dampener for school students as the attendance remained low in schools due to the downpour in the morning hours.

According to the meteorological department, due to the low-pressure area that lies over south-east Madhya Pradesh, the rainfall will continue for some days and the intensity will remain light to moderate.

Due to the rain, the mercury level also showed a southward trend and shed 5 degrees Celsius below normal to 25.3 degrees Celsius and the humidity was recorded at 92 per cent.