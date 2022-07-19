e-Paper Get App

Indore: Trade licence of daal mills in residential areas cancelled

The board has also received several complaints about pollution from local residents. Also, NGT has issued directions for shifting the industries from the residential areas.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 12:01 AM IST
Pollution in Indore (Representative photo) |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Monday cancelled trade licence of 10 daal mills following MP Pollution Control Board report that these mills in the residential areas are polluting the area.

The municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal said trade licence of all the mills located in Navlakha area has been revoked.

The MP Pollution Control Board held a meeting recently where they decided to take action against these mills, which were causing pollution and causing inconvenience to residents. The board has also received several complaints about pollution from local residents. Also, NGT has issued directions for shifting the industries from the residential areas.

IMC officials said that pollution from the mills is affecting the health of people living in areas located near the mills. The IMC will remove these mill from these areas.

