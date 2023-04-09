Indore: Catholics gear up for Easter celebrations

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Catholic community in the city are gearing up for Easter celebrations with religious fervour.

On Saturday night at 10:30, the worship of Easter vigil was held in all the Catholic churches in the city. There were three main parts of this worship. The first part was lighting a new fire and blessing it followed by lighting the Easter candle and praising the light. Third part was making holy water by giving blessings.

As described in the scriptures, Lord Jesus Christ rose from the dead on the third day after his death. And in this memorial, the Holy Mass of the feast of the Resurrection of the Lord Jesus was offered.

Under the leadership of Bishop (Dr) Chacko of the Indore Diocese, and in the participation of Father Thomas Mathew and other priests, the Holy Mass of Easter vigil was offered at the Red Church. In his sermon, Bishop Chacko said "Best wishes to all of you on the resurrection of the Lord Jesus! The resurrection of Jesus gives us a message of hope.

Suffering and death in worldly practice show the end of life. But the resurrection of the Lord Jesus gives new direction to our life and gives us new hope. Thus we cannot say that death is the end of life but death is the preparation for eternal life.

“Lord Jesus defeated sin and death. We can defeat sin and hope for the resurrection so that we can have eternal life. Catholic community considers the celebration of the resurrection of the Lord Jesus as the most important festival. Let us share in this victory of the Lord over sin and death. And stay hopeful.”

After the Mass everyone wished each other a Happy Easter.