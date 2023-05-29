Indore: Catholic society celebrates festival of Pentecost

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Christian community on Sunday celebrated the great festival of Pentecost in all the prominent churches of the Indore Catholic Diocese.

Holy Mass was celebrated at Red Church at 8 am under the leadership of Bishop Chacko where Father Sebastian Iqra, and Father Antony Sami participated. A large number of believers took part in the devotional service. The choir sang melodious hymns.

“The great feast of Pentecost is an auspicious event for all the people around the world. Lord Jesus Christ rose from the grave on the third day after his death and then ascended to heaven. After that he sent the Holy Spirit that continues to help and guide us all every day. Let us all pray today not only for the residents of the city but for the whole of the world, that God bestow every kind of peace on every human being. Along with this, may God keep us all safe,” said, Bishop Chacko of Indore Diocese.

After the Mass, meritorious students were honoured by Bishop Chacko's Karakamals on behalf of the Indore Religious Education Commission.