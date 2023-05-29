 Indore: Winds from rain-hit dists keep temperature at bay
Indore: Winds from rain-hit dists keep temperature at bay

Day temperature remains 5 degrees below normal as NNE winds blew with the speed of 27 kmph.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 01:31 AM IST
Pintu Namdev

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The change in wind pattern from westerly to north-north easterly kept the day temperature at bay on the fourth day of 'Nautapa', considered as the nine hottest days of the year.

The spell of gusty winds from the directions of the nearby districts where rainfall took place turned Sunday evening cool. However, people were irked due to humid afternoon.

The change in weather conditions gave relief to the citizens as the day temperature, which increased to 38 degrees Celsius on Saturday, dropped again to 35 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The regional meteorological department officials said that the weather conditions would remain the same for the next couple of days, and there are chances of light rains and thunderstorms on Monday.

According to the weatherman, winds were blowing with a maximum speed of 27 kilometres per hour on Sunday evening, and light rainfall had taken place on the outskirts of the district.

Westerly winds were blowing till noon, and the weather remained hot. However, wind pattern changed in the evening to north-northeasterly, which caused the change in weather,” Met officials said.

“The east-west trough from the above cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan to northeast Madhya Pradesh across east Rajasthan persists. Similarly, the north-south trough from southeast Madhya Pradesh to south Tamil Nadu across Vidarbha, cyclonic circulation over Telangana, Rayalaseema, north Tamil Nadu persists. Under their influence, thunderstorms with gusty winds with speed of 30-40 kmph have been taking place in various parts of the state and Indore will also witness spell of light spell and thunderstorms on Monday,” meteorology department officials said.

The maximum temperature on Sunday remained five degrees below normal while the minimum temperature was recorded normal at 25.2 degrees Celsius.

