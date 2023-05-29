Power transformer in Dhar made operational through remote from Indore

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Using a remote in Indore, Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company (MP Transco) successfully made operational a 160 MVA capacity power transformer of 220 kV voltage level at Rajgarh in Dhar district.

“For the first time in Madhya Pradesh's West Zone, MP Transco with the help of HMI (Human Machine Interface) technology from SCADA control room in Indore made operational a 160 MVA power transformer in 220 KV substation in Rajgarh, which is about 110 kilometre from Indore,” a press release issued here by MP Transco said quoting energy minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar.

The power transformer has been setup at an outlay of Rs 9 crore.

MP Transco claimed that the installation of this transformer has provided strength and reliability to the transmission system in Malwa region.

It would now enable MP Transco to provide additional power of about 150 MW to the Malwa region, which would benefit the areas connected to the Rajgarh substation. This will ensure that consumers get electricity at proper voltage.

What is HMI technology?

In Human Machine Interface (HMI) technology, devices are controlled remotely using humans and computer machines. This technique is used with the help of ADMS in three SCADA control centres operating in the state of MP Transco.

Transformation capacity of Rajgarh above 5,000 MVA

MP Transco superintending engineer PS Raghav said that following the installation of this transformer, there has been a significant increase in the transmission capacity of Rajgarh. “The transformation capacity of Rajgarh has reached above 5,000 MVA,” he added.