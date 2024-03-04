Indore: Cash, Valuables Worth Lakhs Stolen From Two Flats Within 15 Mins | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, thieves targeted the flats of a car workshop owner and a bank officer in a township located in Lasudia area and managed to flee with cash and valuables worth over Rs 7 lakh from there. Thieves came by car and entered the flat just after workshop owner’s wife had gone to drop her child to his tuition class on the fourth floor of the same apartment. Some suspects were captured on CCTVs but they could not be arrested till filing of this report.

According to the police, the thefts took place at the flat of Sourabh Patel and Ashish Sharma in Simran Sunshine Society in Pipliyakumar area between 4pm and 4.15pm on Saturday. The police and fingerprint experts investigated the spot and took fingerprints from there. The police said that some suspects were seen in CCTVs and a team has been constituted to identify them.

Patel informed Free Press that he runs a car workshop in Vijay Nagar area of the city. He was at his workshop at the time of the incident while his wife and their child were at the flat situated on the second floor of the apartment. Patel’s wife had gone to drop her child to his tuition class on the first floor around 4 pm. When she reached downstairs around 4.15 pm, she found the lock of the flat was broken. She also found the lock of Ashish Sharma’s flat broken. She informed her husband and family members of Sharma immediately.

Patel further said that gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh in cash were stolen from his flat while cash and valuables worth lakhs were stolen from Sharma’s flat. Patel and Sharma are tenants in the apartment. Sharma is an officer with a bank. Thieves also stole the key of Sharma’s car.

Thieves came by car

The thieves had reached there by car in the township around 3.45 pm. After waiting for around 15 minutes, they reached the second floor of the apartment and managed to commit thefts at two flats. They committed thefts within fifteen minutes and fled. Two persons reached the second floor while one of their accomplices was in the car to see the situation from outside. The car and the two suspects were captured on CCTVs and police said that the thieves are being searched on the basis of the car’s registration number.

Wore caps and put something on CCTV Thieves were wearing caps so their faces are not clear in the CCTV. After reaching the second floor, they covered the CCTV opposite the flat of Patel so that the second floor was not seen. It was believed that the thieves knew about the situation of Patel and Sharma’s house and they committed theft after recce of the apartment. The CCTV footage of other days is also being examined by the police to identify the accused.