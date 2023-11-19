 Indore: Cases Against 32 At 40 Police  Stations On Voting Day  
Indore: Cases Against 32 At 40 Police  Stations On Voting Day  

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 19, 2023, 08:49 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Poll-related cases were registered against 32 people in 40 police stations of the district on Friday. Two of these cases were registered under Section 307 of IPC in Mhow following cross-complaints.  

Mhow police said they registered cases against two groups for attacking each other with swords during which two persons, one from each group, were injured. Both the injured had to be hospitalised. Police are investigating the case.  

Cases were also registered against Congress city president Surjeet Singh Chaddha, Congress state media in charge KK Mishra, acting president of city Congress Golu Agnihotri and Congress worker Gopal Kodwani on the complaint of BJP activists under various sections at Juni Indore police station.  

In the same incident, some people including MLA Malini Gaur’s son Eklavya were also booked on the complaint of a Congress activist.   

Other than this, cases were registered at Gandhi Nagar, MIG, Bargonda, Khudel and other police stations of the district during voting on Friday.    

