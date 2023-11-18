Indore: First Time Voters Cast Votes With Excitement, Sense Of Duty

Janhvi Gupta (18 years) |

Janhvi Gupta (18 years)

– “I am an MBBS student, and I came from Jabalpur specifically to cast my first vote as it is my right and duty.”

Seemantini Shekdar (23 years) |

Seemantini Shekdar (23 years)

– “I woke up early and was very excited to cast my first vote as none of my friends has ever voted. I went to my polling station at 7.15 am and was the first to exercise franchise at the polling station.”

Anamika Choudhary (19 years) |

Anamika Choudhary (19 years)

–B.com student - “I was excited to cast my first vote and my family told me about the voting procedure. I have voted for the candidate, not for the party.”

Vijendra Thakur (19 years) |

Vijendra Thakur (19 years)

- “I am happy to contribute to nation-building. My parameters of voting were based on three things – education, health and employment.”

Tofiq Qureshi (20 years) – B Pharma student |

Tofiq Qureshi (20 years) – B Pharma student

– “Even though I am disabled, it is my responsibility to vote for the development of my area so I went to the polling station to vote.”

Ritika Choudhary (18 years) |

Ritika Choudhary (18 years)

– “Voting is a privilege that every citizen should take advantage of. I got up early in the morning and voted for the candidate who I think will be good for the country.”

Abhishree Choudhary (20 years): |

Abhishree Choudhary (20 years):

"I came from Mumbai NMIMS to cast my vote for the first time. I am extremely happy that I was able to cast my vote for the candidate I prefer." With Picture: Mahin Khan Mahin Khan (21 years): LLB student - "Voting for the first time feels empowering as it gives one the power to choose and decide the future of the country and democracy."

Anamika Pathak (18 years) – BSC student |

Anamika Pathak (18 years) – BSC student

- “I am extremely happy to vote for the first time. I want the new government to teach girls the art of self-defence.”

Avni- B.Tech Student |

Avni- B.Tech Student

- “I am feeling like a responsible person now that I have cast my vote for the betterment of the nation. I want the future government to make better taxation policy, medical treatment and to work towards women empowerment.”

Rashika Yadav |

Rashika Yadav

- “I feel everyone should take advantage of the opportunity to cast their vote. My expectations from the upcoming government are to change the education policy and there should be more jobs for girls.”

Sheetal Sonkar |

Sheetal Sonkar

- “I am feeling happy after casting my vote. I have given my vote for the candidate who has the potential to develop the area and nation.”

Harsh Saxena |

Harsh Saxena

– “I was excited since morning to cast my vote for the betterment of the nation and to take a step forward towards being a responsible citizen.”

