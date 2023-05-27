Indore: CAs question excessive prosecution notices against TDS, TCS defaulters

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chartered Accountants (CAs) of the city have raised questions over the issuance of notices for launching prosecution against TDS and TCS defaulters and cited a circular in support of their argument.

The delegation of CAs under the aegis of Tax Practitioners Association (TPA) gave a memorandum to the principal commissioner of Income Tax Indore region Ajay Kumar Atri here on Friday. They demanded that a large number of prosecution notices are being issued by the department against taxpayers for defaults in the cases of Tax Collection Sources (TCS) and Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) and even for small defaults, prosecution is being launched.

TPA chairman CA Shailendra Singh Solanki and secretary CA Abhay Sharma highlighted that it is clearly written in the notification of CBDT that prosecution will not be launched if the default amount is less than Rs 25 lakh and TDS and TCS has been deposited along with interest. Apart from this, according to the circular, the prosecution power should be used only as an exception, but it has been seen that a large number of such notices have been issued in Indore itself.

On this occasion CA Pramod Garg, CA JP Saraf, CA Ajay Samaria, CA Som Singhal were present.

