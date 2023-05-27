Indore: The Kerala Story screened for women of Sindhi society

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The movie, The Kerala Story, was shown to members of Sindhi society along with other social organisations by Hindu Sanskriti Manch on Thursday at Sapna Sangeeta's Onix Hall. This film depicts love jihad and religious conversion.

The whole aim of showing this movie to more than 150 women and girls who were present there is to make them take inspiration from the movie. Ashok Khubani, the convener of the Hindu Sanskriti Manch, said that the younger generation is becoming increasingly entangled in matters of love instead of prioritising education.

This trend requires immediate attention. In addition to providing a good education for their children, parents should also stay informed about their child's friends to ensure that they remain true to their goals, religion and periodically remind them of their family's customs and traditions. After the movie, social worker Ravi Bhatia advised all women to take inspiration from the film. At the end of the movie, all the women also sang Vande Mataram.