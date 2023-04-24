 Indore: Carpenter falls to his death from 11th floor of building
He was working at a flat and lost control due to sudden gust of wind.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, April 24, 2023, 11:06 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A carpenter died after falling from the 11th floor of a residential building in the Tukoganj police station jurisdiction on Sunday afternoon. He was working in a flat when he lost balance and fell from the height. The police have sent the body for the autopsy and informed his family members about the incident.

Investigating officer ASI Rakesh Kumar Parihar from the Tukoganj police station said that the deceased has been identified as Jogaram (27), a resident of Rajasthan. He was a carpenter and was making furniture in a flat on the 11th floor in Kalpataru Building.

According to Parihar, Jogaram was sitting near the edge of the balcony when he lost control due to a sudden gust of wind and fell down. He died on the spot. The residents informed the police.

Police said the deceased had recently come to the city. Investigation is on to know the exact circumstances behind the incident and the CCTVs of the area being examined by the police.     

