Indore: PWD chops down over 100 trees for MGM College’s auditorium | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over 100 trees were cut down in the hostel campus of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College on Sunday reportedly for the construction of the college's auditorium.

The construction agency cut the trees behind the boys’ hostel where the college's auditorium having a capacity of 1000 seats would be constructed by PWD’s project implementation unit.

However, locals objected to the cutting down of the trees and asked the workers to show their permission allowing them to cut down the trees, after which the workers fled the scene. A video of the same went viral on social media.

According to sources the construction of the auditorium was pending since 2011-12. Initially, the cost of the project was Rs 10 crore but that has doubled in the past decade.

MGM Medical College administration has been submitting compliance reports to the National Medical Commission for not having the auditorium of requisite capacity.

Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit expressed unawareness about cutting down the trees and said that the construction agency must have taken permission for the work.

Meanwhile, the PWD officials told the media that they have taken permission for cutting down some Babool trees. “We have revised the construction plan and have the necessary permission,” the officials said.