Indore: Career Guidance Seminar for uplift of the Sikh community

Indore: A Career Guidance Seminar was organised for the uplift of the Sikh community by the Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh Kendriya Guru Singh Sabha at Shri Guru Amardasji Hall on Saturday. Experts from Ludhiana and Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab, spoke of the importance of education to parents and children. President Harpal Singh Bhatia (Monu) said that the Singh Sabha was a 47-year-old organisation which had always been working for the betterment of the Sikh community. The organisation does social work, ranging from religious events to medical camps and fitness camps. “At the same time, realising the importance of education, we’ve started to work for better education. Under this, education seminars have been organised,” he said. At the seminar, Dr Sahijpal Singh from Ludhiana, Dr Lakhveer Singh from Fatehgad Saheb and Sardar Inderpal Singh participated.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 01:48 AM IST