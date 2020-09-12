Indore: Sikh community observes Jyoti Jyot Purab with prayers for the world to fight corona

Indore: The special Gurumat Divan was prepared in Gurudwaras on Saturday, to observe Jyoti Jyot Purab of Shri Guru Nanak Dev.

Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Indore and Guru Nanak Nam Leva Sadh Sangat of Indore had organised the divan and kirtan.

Giving detailed information about the program, Guru Singh Sabha Indore president Manjit Singh Bhatia and General Secretary Jasbir Singh Gandhi shared, “The first Divan was started by Shri Sukhmani Sahib Seva Society, Indore, by recitation of Sukhmani Sahib.”

Further, Hazuri Ragi Jathe Bhai Amandeep Singh and Bhai Trilok Singh sang verses from Gurbani Shabad and explained the meaning. “Guru Nanak Dev is our ideal, who teaches us to respect all religions and love every human being as same. Above every other feeling, our prime feeling should be to service others and ensure the welfare of every life on the planet,” they said.

Community members visited ancient Gurdwara Betma Sahib while following social distancing, wearing masks and requisite protocols to control the spread of coronavirus.

The three-day Akhand path recitation concluded on Saturday at 8:30 am.

Sikh Panth Saint Baba Ghola Singh along with other community members prayed to Guru Nanak to heal the world from coronavirus attack.