Indore: Car of Missing doctor from Dahod found in Mortakka

According to the police, Dr Amit Shukla is a physician in Dahod and he left from there for Indore alone to meet his relative in the city.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 01:52 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The car of a doctor from Dahod, who was missing for a few days, was recovered from Mortakka bridge in Barwah on Friday. He left for indore from Dahod on Thursday but he didn't reach the city.

According to the police, Dr Amit Shukla is a physician in Dahod and he left from there for Indore alone to meet his relative in the city. He didn't reach indore when the family members lodged a missing person report in Dahod. The police investigated the case and found his last location near IIM toll plaza and his mobile number was switched off. He was captured on CCTV while passing the toll plaza.

On Friday his car was found near Mortakka bridge in Barwah. His mobile phone was inside the car but it was switched off. In this case, Barvah police also started an investigation and the efforts are on to find his whereabouts.

