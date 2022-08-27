Indore: Four illegal row houses razed

Row houses being demolished |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Friday demolished four row houses which were illegally constructed on a land earmarked for a community hall in Sudama Nagar.

Zone No 14 officials said that four row houses were constructed by Mahendra Jain on the land meant for auditorium/ community hall in Sudama Nagar. Notices were issued to the owner but he did not reply. In fact, he continued with the construction of the building.

After final notice on January 28, reply was received from some Mridul Purushottam. In the reply letter, required documents, including construction type, construction map were not attached. This implied that the construction was done illegally by the land owner.

In relation to the above construction, a complaint was also received that for the purpose of selling the row houses, the building owner had made fake maps and forged documents.

Removal gang of IMC on Friday reached Sudama Nagar and demolished the row houses.