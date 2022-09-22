Indore: Canara Bank organises ‘Stress Management’ seminar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A seminar on stress management was organised at the Canara Bank regional office on Thursday under the guidance of mind trainer MS Hora. The programme was inaugurated by regional office head Anand Kumar. Hora said, “All of us should focus more on positive thoughts instead of negative thoughts and the only way to be more successful in our professional and personal life is not to get angry.”

Hora added, “Stress can’t be avoided because our lifestyles and work have become stressful. That’s why depression is on the rise. It’s better to eliminate negative thoughts because they make us weak in the beginning. Incorporate meditation and relaxation into your mental diet. These are antidotes of stress.”

Hora said, “We should think about what we’re getting by spending so many hours on social media. We should spend time reading positive stories and posts. This won’t only reduce stress, but will also increase the scope of your thinking. Family and friends can go a long way in fighting it and reducing it. The problem is that the time that we have to spend meeting family and friends, we give to mobile and social media. People aren’t sharing their sorrows even with their loved ones.”