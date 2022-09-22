Indore: ISBT expected to be ready by Q1 2023

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The construction of the Inter-State Bus Terminal at MR 10 is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023. The trusses for the terminal are also under construction and their installation at the bus stand would be completed by December.

The Indore Development Authority’s chairman Jaipal Singh Chawda on Wednesday visited an industry in Pithampur where a pre-engineered building (PEB) structure is being built for ISBT (on MR-10). He checked all the ongoing work and gave necessary instructions regarding the work and its completion. IDA officials said that the truss and other structures are being made by the computerised method.

Chawda said, “Over 60 per cent of the truss is almost complete. There has been a delay in the completion of the work, so to compensate for that, it is very important to increase the speed of the remaining work so that the work is completed within the time limit.”

Chawda instructed the engineers and employees that this structure is to be completed and installed at the site by December. It is taking 25 days to make a truss, however, Chawda instructed that the work should get completed in about 12-13 days.